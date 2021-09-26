Local religious group cleans up Taft Homes Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Where bible study meets community outreach. Sunday morning, a handful of adults and children picked up trash at Taft Homes in Peoria.

The Israelites of Peoria pick a different location every few weeks for a neighborhood clean-up.

Members said they do the clean-ups to show community members that they care, and they want to help bring the community together.

“The group means the world to me. They are my support system,” said Nyreise Parkman, a member of Israelites of Peoria. “Basically, we’re just out to reach the people and out to basically show them that we do have love. Because a lot of times, they often forget about it. So, we’re out to prove that we’re still all together in this; we’re all one.”

The next neighborhood clean-up will take place Oct. 10 and will cover the 200 to 700 blocks of Arcadia Avenue in Peoria. Group leaders said anyone is welcome to join.