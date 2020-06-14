Local rescue dive team receives grant to provide much needed resources

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)–Additional resources were provided for a local rescue dive team so they can get the proper training to potentially save lives.

Members of the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club were looking for way to support first responders and found a way to do so. The Hudson Dive Team, of volunteers is based with the Hudson Fire Department and provides services throughout central Illinois, reached out McLean County coroner, Katherine Yoder with a request for new mannequins for underwater training.

Yoder was able to join forces with rotary member, and Country Financial agent, Melissa Isenburg who told Yoder of a $1500 grant through the company’s Operation Helping Heroes program.

Saturday morning, the dive team was presented with the check which helped them purchase a much needed new mannequin. Isenburg and Yoder say the team provides much needed services to the community and knew they had to help out.

“It was a great opportunity to help them with something they needed to better their volunteerism.. It’s all about giving back and service above self,” Isenburg said.

Isenburg and Yoder were able to watch team members in action Saturday morning during a training exercise and are hoping to set up future events for other equipment they might need.