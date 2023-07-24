LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois college will open its doors once again, as Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch announced on a radio show that Lincoln College will re-open.

Lincoln College closed in May of 2022 in the wake of the pandemic, combined with a December of 2021 cyberattack that impacted admissions. Now we’re learning that college representatives have been working behind the scenes to get it back up and running.

For Maria Martinsic, who has lived across the street from the campus for 27 years, its return would be an economic boost to the community.

“Lincoln needs the jobs, and they closed so abruptly that some people were just hired and then no jobs, so I would love to see it re-opened,” Martinsic said.

Local businesses also say they would benefit from the college’s return, including Hot Frog Designs, a shop that helped create shirts and apparel for clubs on campus. Its co-owner Sonja Perschall would welcome the college’s return.

“I think it would be absolutely amazing to have a college back open, I was really devastated and kind of sad to see it close, so I think it would be absolutely great,” Perschall said.

Mayor Welch didn’t give a date on when the college would open again and wasn’t available for comment. He did say that college representatives will release a statement in the next few weeks with more information.