PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Hungry Moose, a bar and restaurant specializing in American diner cuisine, is up for sale.

Its current owner, Chad Zike, said in a Facebook post that this has nothing to do with lack of business, but rather that his body can no longer handle the food industry anymore.

The owner says he will remain the owner of Davis Brothers Pizza in East Peoria, which his daughter runs.

The establishment is located on Sterling Avenue in Peoria.