Local restaurant brings meals to seniors living at Proctor Place

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A local restaurant and retirement community are brightening seniors’ days with catered meals.

Proctor Place Retirement Home and Slow Hand Craft BBQ have teamed up to bring lunches or dinners to Proctor Place residents. With seniors being a vulnerable population affected by COVID-19, this allows them to enjoy a nice lunch or dinner from the comfort and safety of their own apartment.

A Proctor Place resident enjoys a BBQ Meal from her apartment. (Courtesy: Donna Malone)

“It allows the residents a nice catered meal from a restaurant in the comfort and safety of their own aprtments. This was really something we wanted to come up with something that would be exciting, something they could talk about that they can look forward to,” said Proctor Place CEO, Donna Malone.

Donna Malone also said she hopes other local restaurants will cater to seniors in the community, if that have the means to.