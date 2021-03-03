Local restaurant gives free lunch to Pekin Police

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department received a surprise from one local restaurant Wednesday, March 3.

The department received 37 lunch meals from Maquet’s Rail House. The owner, Dustin Maquet, said he decided to make the donation after an order mix-up left them with extra meals.

“So, we had like 37 different lunches packed and ready. Instead of pitching all the food, I text Chief Dossey and asked if he would like to take all of them. He said sure, so I loaded up and dropped it off,” Maquet stated.

Peoria Police thanked Maquet’s Rail House on Facebook.

The cost of the meals added up to about $375 worth of food.

