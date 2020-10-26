Local restaurant holds benefit for teen diagnosed with T-cell leukemia

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighbors in Washington are raising money for Chance Mason and his family to help with medical expenses.

Community members were invited to Brickhouse BBQ Burgers & Brew today, where the restaurant donated 15% of its proceeds to Mason.

Mason’s brother Couri Fries says the support from the community is keeping his brother’s sprits lifted.

“The outpouring of love and support from the community of Washington is what’s been keeping my brother actually going. It’s been unbelievable, it’s been unreal, I never would have imagined he’d have the outpouring he’s had since this whole thing started, it’s been wonderful,” said Fries.

The benefit included a bags tournament, bake sale, and 50/50 raffle in support of Mason.

If you wish to support Chance Mason, head to the GoFundMe link.

