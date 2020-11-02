Local restaurant owners say latest mitigations are unfair

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Soon Region 2 of Illinois, which includes Peoria, will be moving back to Phase 3 of the governor’s Restore Illinois Plan.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants, and bars will only be able to serve people outside and both will have to close by 11 p.m. It’s a decision leaving business owners to choose between keeping their business afloat or following the governor’s orders.

Bars and restaurants in Peoria will face stricter mitigation measures starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. Then, local bars and restaurants will be forced to outdoor-only seating, close their doors by 11, and having their capacity reduced to only 25 percent.

Kelleher’s Irish Pub owner Pat Sullivan said at first the shutdown made sense, but now that we know more about the virus, this isn’t necessary.

“At first I thought he was doing fine, but the more I watch, the more I hear, the more I see; I’m sorry, I’m done following him,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said these new measures are unfair to the foodservice industry and that bars and restaurants aren’t the only places where people can catch the virus.

“Why aren’t we doing the gyms and everything else?” Sullivan asked.

Come Wednesday, restaurants may only serve in-person diners outside. Jalapenos owner Jose Leon said they have a patio, but it comes with limitations.

“We have 40 tables inside and we have 12 tables outside and the bills are the same, rent is the same,” Leon said. “We still got to pay our employees and stuff, that’s hard to do with 12 tables.”

Some restaurants have said they won’t follow the governor’s orders and will still offer indoor seating. Leon said he thought about it, but is deciding to follow the rules.

“I thought about it, there’s an attorney sending letters about how we can stay open; I don’t want to do it because what’s going happen next, am I going lose my liquor license, my food safety certificate, what will I do without those,” Leon said.

Greater Peoria Economic Development Council CEO Chris Setti said he’s concerned most about small, locally owned businesses permanently closing.

“It’s locally owned businesses that contribute to the local economy in more robust ways,” Setti said.

Sullivan said his staff has been washing hands, wearing masks, along with other procedures. He said he will adapt as best he can so he can keep his employees earning a paycheck.

“There’s a lot of people that agree with it, good for them, let them follow; if he tells them to jump off the bridge, they can jump off the bridge, we as business people will find different ways,” Sullivan said.

Leon said he hopes loyal customers take advantage of their delivery and curbside services so they can make some form of income.

“Hopefully we get our loyal customers and we survive. A lot of restaurants won’t survive, they can’t take a second round,” Leon said.

According to IDPH, indoor dining cannot resume in regions until they see a three-day average positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent.

