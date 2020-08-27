Local restaurant owners support statewide mask mandate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wearing masks while going into restaurants and bars is not a new idea, but it got a few upgrades Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke at the Will County Health Department Tuesday afternoon to issue a statewide mandate for restaurants and bars taking effect Wednesday. Restaurant and bar patrons are required to wear masks when interacting with staff.

Amy Eid, co-owner of One World Cafe, said after hearing the news Tuesday she decided to make a plan that would help make the transition easier for her customers. This included creating a card to place on each table letting customers know when to put on the mask.

“Not just when you walk in, but when you’re placing your order,” Eid said. “[Also] when you’re receiving your order, and then again when you’re paying. Basically anytime the staff is going to be coming and approaching your table.”

Gov. Pritzker said the new rule promotes the safety of all involved.

“This new requirement will help keep people safe while moving the economy forward and frankly that’s a goal that we all believe in,” Pritzker said.

Emily Cotton, co-owner of Cyd’s in the Park, said she appreciates the rule as it takes into account the health of staff members.

“We appreciate other people thinking of those who are serving them,” Cotton said. “People have been very good about it.”

Cotton said they’ve always implemented mask-wearing in the establishment so the mandate isn’t much of a change. She said compliance with the rule may feel abnormal, but she said it’s a step toward getting closer to what once was.

“To comply with what the governor is asking is just going to mean we can go out and enjoy eating out and the things that we love to do for longer if we just sort of play by the rules,” Cotton said.

Eid said the rule really benefits staff but she still wants to make her customers feel just as comfortable.

“We really want to make it as easy as possible for people,” Eid said.

She said if the rules help keep her business going, she’s all for it.

“Our entire livelihoods depend on being able to be open,” Eid said. “So if whatever rules that we have to follow, adjustments, we’re going to quick swerve. Whatever we need to do we’re going to do to make sure we can keep our doors open and make sure we can keep serving our guests.”

Cotton said the conversation about mask wearing shouldn’t be a political issue, but a safety one.

“Those of us that are trying to just serve and at least give a semblance of the life that we all love just appreciate not making it political,” Cotton said. “I think we just have to remember it’s for the greater good.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected