Local restaurant teaches kids to decorate gingerbread houses

CREVE COEUR, Ill. — A local restaurant/bar is helping kids get into the Christmas spirit a little early this year.

Kuchie’s on the Water put on its first Gingerbread house workshop for children Saturday morning. The workshop saw children under the age of 16, learning to use various types of candy, marshmallows, cookies, and more to decorate their own gingerbread houses.

Janice Little, Kuchie’s owner, said the restaurant had a similar workshop last year for adults only. She said the after the success of that workshop, there was a large request to put on another one for children.

Little said it’s been nice watching both parents and their kids come to Kuchie’s and enjoy an event together.

People who are not in the frenzy of Christmas can take a little time to relax,” Little said. “The moms are watching the kids, they’re having a drink, they’re having lunch and it’s nice for them. The kids get to do something fun and they’re working off some of that energy from being couped up inside since it’s gotten so cold.”

Little said Kuchie’s will host another children’s gingerbread house workshop next Saturday at 11 am.

She said everyone involved seemed to enjoy it so much that she hopes to make it a tradition for years to come.