Local restaurants, bars closing after citing tier 3 mitigations as problem

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Due to the governor’s tier 3 mitigations, multiple Central Illinois restaurants are closing the doors temporarily.

W.E. Sullivan’s Irish Pub and Fare in Peoria heights announced they will be closing their doors until January.

The bar, open until Saturday, will be serving packaged beer specials for those who want to stop by before the month-long closure

A statement taken off of its Facebook page reads in part, “This is temporary, but necessary in order to reopen without continuing to lose money. We love our staff and our patrons very much, so please know what a difficult decision this was to make. Please continue to support all locally owned businesses. We are hopeful that taking this break will allow us to come back in January even stronger.”

In Normal, Pub II is the latest business to close its doors indefinetly.

The announcement was made on its Facebook page Thursday morning, stating the restauraunt would be open until Saturday, Nov. 21, until service resumes inside or the weather warms up.

“We are so incredibly proud of our staff for all they have adapted to during these very difficult times. Our staff has always been willing to do what needs to be done, for the health and safety of our community,” the post reads.