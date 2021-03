PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria Heights businesses are briefly locking up after staff have reportedly been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Public House and W.E. Sullivan’s Irish Pub and Fare made the announcements today on Facebook.

Sullivan’s staff wrote they are currently testing all employees and plan to re-open next Tuesday, March 30.

The Publik House staff also said they are testing staff and will re-open once tests come back, but a re-opening date has not yet been released.