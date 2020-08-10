Local restaurants closed for deep cleaning, no positive COVID cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Restaurant owner Travis Mohlenbrink confirmed that all four restaurants under his management, Cayenne, Cracked Pepper, Thyme, and Sugar will be closed Monday.

He said the restaurants are simply taking precautionary measures and implementing a deep-clean of the facilities.

Mohlenbrink told WMBD all four restaurants have zero positive cases of COVID-19, so the closures are not related to the virus.

Mohlenbrink said the restaurants are expected to be open Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected