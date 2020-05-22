Local retailers anxious to reopen their doors again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After two months of products collecting dust on shelves, local retailers can soon breathe a sigh of relief.

Beth Fischer, the owner of Curvology, said the possibility of opening up to the public again is the news she’s been waiting to hear.

“We are so excited to be able to open our doors to customers,” Fischer said. “It has been a very long seven, eight, nine, however long weeks it’s been.”

Fischer said she’s been hoping for the green light to open up shop again.

Her excitement comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Wednesday announcement of the state possibly entering phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan next week. This phase allows retail stores to open with limited capacity and IDPH approved safety guidelines.

“It’s something that makes us smile,” Fischer said.

Fischer said switching to online orders and curbside pickup as been decent, but it’s also come at a loss of a few customers she’s grateful to be able to recuperate.

“Several of my customers have reached out and said ‘we would love to support you but we really wanna try on our clothes,” Fischer said. “So I feel like once we do get to open our doors back up again it’s going to be amazing.”

Bob Gordon, owner of ACME Comics & Books, echoed the same sentiment of looking forward to seeing customers again.

“It’s kind of a relief knowing there’s a little bit of an end in sight and a light at the end of the tunnel,” Gordon said.

Gordon said his online sales have been great and he’s not exactly sure when he’ll fully reopen.

“I don’t know how many people are willing to jump back in and go back out in the public again,” Gordon said. “We’ll give it at least a week or two to see where we’re at and see what the demand is.”

Both owners said they’ll continue implementing social distancing guidelines to help keep shoppers safe.