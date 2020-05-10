Local retirement home throws Mother’s Day parade for residents

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A central Illinois retirement community made sure their residents weren’t forgotten on this Mother’s Day.

Since no one is allowed inside due out of concerns regarding, COVID-19, Courtyard Estates Retirement and Assisted Living in Farmington held a Mother’s Day parade for their residents and their loved ones.

Family members, drove up in their cars, made signs, dropped off flowers, gifts and cards to make sure their moms and grandmas were feeling the love on moms’ special day.

Staff at Courtyard Estates say events like this make their residents’ day and are blessed that families of their residents are active in their lives.

“That’s their life and the lifeblood of their families and so it’s nice to have them be involved and be able to participate and see their family and have their love in some support,” said director of Courtyard Estates, Lisa McCoy-Ward.

Ward also says residents and their loved ones had visits through their windows amid the pandemic.