Local running store re-opens amid pandmeic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A local sportswear store is open back for in-person sales against Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

On Friday, owner of RC Outifitters, Adam White announced on Facebook that he was planning to re-open his store. And on Monday, White confirmed to WMBD that he opened at 10 a.m. on Monday.

White says his employees wanted to go back to work and that they will be doing so safely. All employees will wear masks when working at the store.

In a statement to WMBD, White wrote:

“The survival of RC outfitters requires us to open. We believe it is within our legal rights to do so.”

Adam White, owner of RC Outfitters

