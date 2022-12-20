PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Area Salvation Army is in need of volunteers ahead of Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle fundraiser will end.

More than $100,000 dollars have been raised so far but organizers have set a goal of $230,000 dollars. The money that’s collected will help Salvation Army provide services year-round to local families in need.

“We are committed to continuing to serve the families here in Peoria and sometimes we get to be a little creative when we do that. So the closer we are to that goal, the more resources we have to help more families and to meet those who are in the greatest need this season,” said Captain Betsy Raes, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army.

Raes said the Salvation Army is searching for more bell ringers and there are lots of opportunities available.

“Every person standing at a kettle helps us to raise essential funds for these families in need. So, every little bit helps and if people have a few hours to spare, we would be happy to help them get signed up to ring bells,” Raes said.

This week, Zanfel Labs has agreed to match Red Kettle donations up to $25,000 dollars.

You can sign-up to be a bell ringer online or by calling the Salvation Army at 309-655-7220.

The Tree of Lights campaign runs through January 31st.