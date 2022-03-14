PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today, March 14th is Pi Day!

That’s pi the number, by the way, not the dessert, and some local students took time to celebrate the math-related holiday.

Mrs. Crowson’s sixth-grade students at Washington Gifted School in Peoria are one of those classrooms.

Students learned about using pi to help measure the area and the circumference of pie plates and their own personal pies to eat.

They also attempted to learn the first one hundred digits of pi.

“It just reminds me that doing things with their hands is really still very important to sixth graders. Even though sometimes we think it’s a more of a primary thing, middle schoolers also like a tangible situation in which they can learn about something, and circles certainly lend themselves very easily to that,” said Laura Crowson.

Crowson hopes she can do this interactive lesson again next year.