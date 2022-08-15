PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76.

Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360.

“Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.

Monday’s training is all about preparing for the worst–like active shooters or other major threats of violence within the district.

Staff first listened to presentations and then participated in simulations using the knowledge they gained.

“Taking the information of the human science performance of our training and how that actually works in application when you involve the human element,” said Rhone.

The district’s superintendent, Steve Johnson, said that doing these exercises before students come back to school was great timing. And now they can have the opportunity to spread that training to every level of the district.

“All employees who work for our school district we want to train them in ALICE training to help prepare them in the event we have a very serious situation,” said Johnson.

“The most important thing I hope they get out of it is that they have options, and they have the ability to increase their survivability by doing some sort of proactive response to a violent critical incident,” said Rhone.