Local school district member recognized for building students a garden

MANITO, Ill. (WMBD) –A local school district member is recognized for building a garden for the kids.

Troy Galvin manages the property of the Spring Lake School District. Galvin started the garden three years ago – and is still building on the project.

Most of the garden is funded through donations. The Tazewell County Health Department awarded Galvin the Tri-County Green Hero award, which is given to those making in difference in Peoria, Woodford or Tazewell Counties for promoting green and eco-friendly practices in the community.

Galvin says it was his idea but the kids help out.

“Basically, you know, the kids did a lot of the planting, the weed-eating, the harvesting and all that and we bring it in, wash it, prep it, and get it ready,” said Galvin.

Food is harvested from the garden and then served up fresh for the forty kids in the district. Peaches, apples, and other goods are grown in the garden.