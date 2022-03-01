PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the statewide tornado drill kicked off and Peoria Height’s Grade School staff and students got into their positions.

“They go into the hall, they protect their heads, we do all of the practicing in the classroom beforehand to get them comfortable because it’s not the most comfortable position, but we get used to it before we go,” said third-grade teacher Gwen Clayton.

Staff said they prepare before the drill is even announced on the intercom.

“We talk about the drill before we have it. It’s not a surprise drill. Just talk about the safety, why we’re doing it, and we practice. That’s the purpose of the drill,” said Peoria Heights Community Unit School District #325 Superintendent Dr. Eric Heath.

But these drills aren’t the only way they prepare in case of an emergency, according to District #325’s superintendent.

“We have quite a few emergency drills we do throughout the year, and this is just one of the many that we have to do. I, and I think our staff, are all on board on not just this drill, but our fire drills, emergency response drills, weather drills. I mean all of them. So, I feel like our staff is really in tuned to what we’re doing. With all of our safety drills,” said Heath.

All the practicing for the tornado drill and for other situations have teachers like Gwen Clayton confident in their students’ abilities to handle tough situations.

“Very comfortable. It makes us feel a lot better knowing that if something were to happen, we wouldn’t have to worry as much. Our kids know how to keep themselves safe,” said Clayton.