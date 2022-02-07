Local school districts react to Illinois’ temporary restraining order against mask mandates

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several Central Illinois school districts are reacting to a ruling from a judge temporarily lifting COVID-related mandates in schools.

A Sangamon County judge has ruled that beginning Monday, schools would no longer have to enforce a mask or vaccine, or COVID-19 testing mandate, according to a report by WCIA.

Locally, school districts are determining how this temporary restraining order (TRO) will affect them.

EAST PEORIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT #86

East Peoria Elementary District 86’s Board of Education voted to amend its current learning plan based on the ruling.

This means starting Monday, Feb. 7, masks will be recommended, but not required, for students and staff while in the building.

Students who are sick with any cold or flu symptoms will not be allowed to attend school until those symptoms are gone.

At this time, staff members will neither encourage nor discourage mask use for students. Officials are leaving that decision up to individual families.

Masks will still be required while riding school buses.

MCLEAN COUNTY UNIT 5

Unit 5 in McLean County issued a statement saying the school district is not making any changes to its school plans regarding COVID-related mitigations.

School district officials said because Unit 5 was not one of the districts specifically named in the lawsuits, they are not subject to the ruling.

DUNLAP COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #323

Dunlap School District Superintendent Scott Dearman said, “While the district encourages the use of masks and COVID-19 testing, it will not exclude students or staff who choose either not to wear a mask or be tested.”

Additionally, school district officials will not exclude teachers and students based on alleged close contact unless due process is afforded and procedures from the Illinois Department of Public Health are followed.

TREMONT COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #702

Tremont Community School District #702 is making masks recommended, but not required to enter school.

Superintendent Sean Berry said despite the change, the school district is not abandoning COVID-19 mitigation strategies. He said should a significant surge in cases happen, masks could be temporarily required for individual classes, grade levels, or even on a school-wide basis.

Presently, there are a few instances where the school district will require masks:

Those that have tested positive for the virus and are returning after five days (with resolving symptoms) are supposed to mask for days 6-10. This was a key element of the new 5-day return policy for positive cases. If this is an issue, the alternative is to stay out of school for the entire 10-day period. It remains extremely important that students stay home if they are ill.

Masks must also continue to be worn on school transportation as this is a federal directive and is not addressed by the Sangamon County ruling. This was also described as such in the district’s original plan.

It is still unclear what the IESA and IHSA will require for athletics and activities, but our original plan indicates the district will follow guidelines set forth by each association. Information will be communicated through the athletic department and coaches as details become more clear.

MORTON COMMUNITY UNIT DISTRICT #709

Morton Superintendent Jeffrey Hill announced that masks are optional for all students and employees.

Additionally, the employee testing program will be suspended until further notice, Hill said. He noted district officials will look at household close contact quarantines during a school board meeting Tuesday.

Masks will still be required on buses. Officials will still send students with cold or flu symptoms home until those symptoms are no longer present.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.