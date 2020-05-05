Local schools go digital for upcoming graduations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)–Celebrating the class of 2020, schools across the nation are having to get innovative in planning graduations.

School officials at both East Peoria and Brimfield High say it’s important to make sure their seniors are recognized for their years of hard work. This year, both schools are taking graduation online.

Seniors in the 2020 graduating class will be honored in a different form this year due to COVID-19.

“It’ll be similar to an online Zoom meeting,” said Brimfield High School principal, Tony Shinall.

“We’re going to do an online ceremony and get it as close to an in-person ceremony as we can get,” said Dr. Marjorie Greuter, superintendent of East Peoria District 309.

Both East Peoria Community High School and Brimfield High School have graduations scheduled for May 17th.

“That had been their deadline and end date all year long and I didn’t want to move it,” Shinall said.

“We wanted to make sure that as many could participate that wanted to,” Greuter said.

Although virtual graduation isn’t ideal, Shinall says his students still deserve some sort of recognition.

“They’ve earned it. They’ve worked hard. If you want to start freshman year, it’s been four years. Some have been in our community since pre-school,” Shinall said.

Brimfield High School is holding events throughout May, June and July in an effort to come together as a class one last time.

“There’s nothing worse than an empty school building because that’s part of the reason we go into this is the energy of the kids and other adults bring,” Shinall said.

Peoria Public Schools District 150 is also planning to do a virtual celebration for their graduates. Dr. Sharon Kherat, the superintendent says it will have all the pomp and circumstance of a regular one.

“They’ll still have the speeches, the choir, the principals. We’ll be calling out names and have video, so I’m excited for what this COVID has forced us to create,” Kherat said.

Dr. Greuter says this year’s seniors have been working extremely hard and more students are on track to graduate.

“We actually probably have more students graduating than we would have if we had in-person classes the last nine weeks,” Greuter said.

Brimfield High School staff are making the best of the current pandemic and are hoping to make the day a special one for students and their families.

“The exact experience might not be the same, we’re doing our best to provide those experiences for the kids,” Shinall said.