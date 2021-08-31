Local schools struggle to find more bus drivers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) – Signs that read “school bus drivers wanted” can be seen across the nation and right here in Central Illinois.

School’s back in session, and it means more buses are hitting the roads, but a driver shortage is creating another complicating start for local school districts.

“With all the shutdowns and the mandates, we had seven bus drivers retire,” said East Peoria High School Transportation Director Shawn DasGupta.

He said it means more routes for drivers and a lot of schedule changes.

“We’ve got drivers putting double duty in most cases. Normally we run 12 big buses, [but] we have reduced that down to nine,” said DasGupta.

It’s the same story for Washington High School.

“We have one route we are currently subbing. We’ve got a couple guys that sub for us more often than others, so we are relying on those two to three drivers to sub in a lot of our routes,” said Washington High School Transportation Director Matt Reiser.

Reiser said if anyone is interested in becoming a bus driver for Washington High School, visit the website for an application.

Recruiting drivers aside, they say there’s another hurdle: Governor J.B Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all school staff.

“The executive order seems to be very clear. It’s either get the vaccine or get tested every week. We are struggling to find out what to do. We don’t have to worry about them so much, it’s those who aren’t able to be vaccinated or choose not to be vaccinated,” said DasGupta.

With the deadline quickly approaching on Sept. 5, he said they’re scrambling to make it work.

“Our plan is to do all the testing in-house and those will be free to our staff,” said DasGupta.

Dasgupta said if anyone is interested in becoming a school bus driver for East Peoria High School, they can pick up a paper application at the main entrance at East Peoria High School from 7:30-3:30 Monday through Friday.