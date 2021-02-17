Local schools turning down thermostats in response to spike in natural gas prices

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Cold weather is now impacting local schools, and some districts are now working to conserve natural gas.

Tremont CUSD 702 and Morton School District 709 are turning down thermostats in their buildings.

In Morton schools specifically, Superintendent Jeff Hill, said classroom temperatures will be set in the mid-60’s.

Both districts say the changes are in response to a spike in natural gas prices that is brought on by the extreme cold.

Staff and students within the districts are asked to dress accordingly.

Leaders with Ameren Illinois said it is beneficial to save energy at this time.

“Any conservation of energy in a time like this is going to help reduce strain on our electric transmission or distribution systems and hopefully avoid some of the supply issues that are being experienced around the country,” said George Justice, VP of Electric Operations and Technical Services with Ameren Illinois.

Tremont school officials said if the lower temperatures pose challenges, they may move to remote learning on Friday.