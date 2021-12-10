Local second-grade student serves as Peoria Police Chief for a day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, a local second-grader shared the role of Peoria’s top cop.

St. Thomas Catholic School student Donald Genzel was chosen as chief for the day. The honor was earned during an auction through the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum.

Genzel was sworn in and given the opportunity to tour the Peoria Police Department.

As chief, Genzel says he learned how to help others.

“Helping our state, helping America, helping everybody to be honest,” Genzel said.

Police Chief Eric Echevarria said that initiatives like Friday’s help the community have a better understanding of his department.

“We want everybody to get a feel of what it’s like to be at the police department and just be able to see us and meet us on different terms, and see who we really are behind this uniform,” Echevarria said.

Genzel said he is excited to tell his friends at school about the experience.