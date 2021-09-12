Local senior collects than 72 bags of shoes to raise money for refugees in Afghanistan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria Notre Dame senior is collecting shoes to raise money for people in Afghanistan.

Charlie Shadid said his goal is to collect 100 bags of gently used shoes and so far he’s at 72 bags of shoes.

He said a group called “Funds2Orgs” will buy the shoes and send them to people across the world. Then, the money raised will go towards the non-profit “Relief International” and its mission to help Afghan refugees. Shadid said something as simple as a pair of shoes can have a long-lasting impact.

“It’s easy to kind of be disinterested in what’s going on and be like you know its 7,000 miles away… at the end of the day they are just people like you and us and they are dealing with a tough situation and the least we can do is chip in some shoes,” said Shadid.

He said if you missed the drive Sunday, he is collecting shoes until Oct. 21. Shadid can be reached at (309) 408-1245.



