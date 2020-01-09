Local sheriff’s department asks for prayers for honorary deputy

EUREKA, Ill. — At just 13-years old, Brandon Hale has fought more battles than most people see in a lifetime.

Hale has overcome multiple strokes, dozens of surgeries, and defeating both brain and spinal cancer all over the past five years. He said he continues to fight for those who’ve lost their battles.

“A lot of my friends that had cancer died, and that’s the reason why I’m still fighting,” Hale said. “I’m fighting for them.”

Hale’s battle with cancer started in February of 2015 when he was 8-years-old. During his journey, he met Deputy Angela Holocker at the county’s DARE program and the two became friends. Holocker said Hale’s story touched her almost immediately.

“He taught me how to be brave,” Holocker said. “Everyone looks at law enforcement officers as being courageous but that boy is very courageous.”

Hale’s name is now becoming synonymous with the word “brave” and he’s been an honorary deputy for the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department for the past two years.

Now, he’s preparing for another fight, another surgery to see if cancer has returned inside his stomach. The Sheriff’s department is asking for prayers from the community to let Brandon know he has their support.

“Us in the department, as well as the family, just want the community to pray for Brandon,” Holocker said.

Hales said he has faith he’ll overcome whatever he’s faced with.

“If the cancer comes back, I’m gonna kick it’s butt no matter what,” Hale said. “Because I’ve been fighting for five years and if it comes back I’m gonna beat it.”

He said he’ll beat it because he has big plans for the future.

“When I grow up I am gonna be a doctor at St. Jude and find the cure,” Hale said.