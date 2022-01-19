Local shop celebrates National Popcorn Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some like it buttered. Others like it Chicago style with cheddar and caramel.

Gregory Young, owner of Popcorn Heaven in Peoria, said they offer more than 50 flavors.

“Jalapeno ranch is my favorite. And I like to mix it with sea salt caramel,” he said. “There’s a lot of different mixes and variations you can work with to make popcorn more delicious than what it normally is.”

Whatever your flavor, chow down on your favorite this National Popcorn Day. Just make sure to get the kernels out of your teeth later.