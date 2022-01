WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Those looking to show their support for East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber now have a way.

Brunk’s Sports Center in Washington is now printing special shirts and hoodies, with part of the proceeds going to the Klyber family.

Officer Klyber is at a Chicago rehab facility after he was hit while on duty by an alleged drunk driver.

Purchase a shirt here.