BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local choir claimed the top spots in a singing competition on Sept. 23.

According to a Sound of Illinois Chorus member, Greg Gray, Bloomington’s Sound of Illinois Chorus won the Illinois District competition at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

They outsang 12 other groups and will represent Illinois in next summer’s international competition in Cleveland.

Linc 182, which is made up of four members of the Sound of Illinois Choir, also won the state quartet championship title. Gray said that the group tenor, 11-year-old Lincoln Beutel became the youngest champion ever in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s history.

The other Linc 182 quartet members include Evan Patrick, Ben Light and Tim Beutel. Beutel leads the vocal music program in Morton schools and sang tenor in the After Hours Quartet, which won the international title in 2018.

According to Gray, based on the scores, the South of Normal Quartet will most likely represent Illinois in the international competition.

The Chorus practices every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace Hall of Second Presbyterian Church in downtown Bloomington. All men are welcome to come and sing.