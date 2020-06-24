Local soccer team to build multi-sports complex in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Fire Juniors (IFJ), the largest soccer club in the Bloomington-Normal area, announced Wednesday that they will start construction of a new sports complex in Normal.

Over the past year, the team secured private funding and 100 acres of land to make the complex a reality. The fund-raising campaign titled, “Big Field. Big Dream. Big Impact: The Campaign for Community,” raised over $3.5 million in cash, pledges, and in-kind donations.

IFJ spokesperson Jeremy Kelley said the complex is bigger than any one athletic club or sport.

“Our members have seen first-hand how other communities benefit from the growing sports tourism industry,” Kelley said. “When we started this effort a few years back, we were not just thinking about our soccer club, we were also thinking about the positive impact this can have on our larger community.”

