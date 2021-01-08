Local social activist group calls for unity, blames Trump for D.C. riots

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities social activist group is speaking out against the deadly riots in the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday.

Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal said the mob’s actions are based on lies from President Trump about a fraudulent election. The group said everyone has a right to protest and make their voices heard through speeches, peaceful demonstrations and teach-ins, but Wednesday was “insurrection.”

Co-chair of the group Mike Matejka said America’s democracy was founded on mutual respect and the ability to be civil.

“Learn to listen and learn to listen better to each other and not just jump to conclusions without evidence and realize there’s more that brings us together than tears us apart,” Matejka said.

Matejka also questioned why there was so little security and police presence compared to June’s “Black Lives Matter” protests at the Capitol.

“This summer, there were hundreds of police on duty, I think over 300 people were arrested and in this case the police presence and once people began assaulting officers and assaulting the building, I would’ve expected a stronger reaction,” Matejka said.

He also said watching the scenes was “distressing” and “frightening.” He hopes people can come together and accept their differences.

Not In Our Town has been in Bloomington-Normal for more than 25 years.