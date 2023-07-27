PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — July 27 is the 70th anniversary of the armistice that stopped the fighting of the Korean War. Courthouse Plaza in downtown Peoria hosted a remembrance ceremony for Peoria county soldiers who lost their lives in that war.

The main speaker was James Ulrich, commander for American Legion Post 2. He talked about how the Korean War is often forgotten about and why it’s important to remember those who gave their lives. He said he is grateful that they were able to put on the event.

“We were able to put this together, the county was gracious enough to let us use this facility, we picked in front of the World War 1 and 2 monuments because there wasn’t enough room and shade down here in front of the Korean War memorial,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich read the names of all 97 Peoria county soldiers who lost their lives in the Korean War. He said that he was initially given 47 names, but found out an additional 50.