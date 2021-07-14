Local sporting goods company helps make camper dreams come true

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Laughter and smiles filled a local sports store Wednesday after two young athletes won free football gear.

Hibbet sports in Peoria gave two lucky athletes free football gear under one condition.

“Asking they give a 2-3 minute video of their name, the city they are from what position they play, and what the opportunity meant to them, and they were our two favorites,” said Jasmine Lafferty, the manager at Hibbet Sports in Bloomington

It’s an exciting experience for 11-year-old Deshaun Anderson Davis and 13-year-old Doniell Greenlee.

“I said it would be cool, is cool to get this stuff because the dude, Kendrick played with my oldest brother and it’s going to be a cool experience,” said Davis.

The winners went on a $150 shopping spree Wednesday before hitting the fields at the Kendrick Green football camp Thursday.

The store manager said it encourages the young athletes to keep striving for their dreams and now the price is one less thing they have to worry about.

“It was amazing like just their faces lighting up, and I can remember my mom she worked two jobs when I was a kid so like not having the money to do some of the extra circular activities I think watching them really reminded me of myself,” said Lafferty.