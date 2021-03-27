Local sportswriter to be featured on 60 Minutes for coverage of Morton Lady Potters Basketball

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — From the Super Bowl to the Olympics, sportswriter Dave Kindred said he’s covered all types of sports stories.

“If you stick around long enough, good things happen,” said Kindred.

Kindred has been covering national sports for nearly 60 years.

“I’ve been a general columnist, so I’ve done everything, I’ve done 7 or 8 Olympics, 40 Super Bowls, you know, I’ve done all of them. But what I do is just write about people,” said Kindred.

He said some of the highlights of his career include working with Muhammad Ali more than 300 times.

“That and the Morton Lady Potters,” said Kindred.

Now, Kindred’s coverage of the Morton Lady Potters basketball team will be recognized Sunday, March 28, on CBS during 60 Minutes.

“My wife and I, when we came here, I just went to a basketball game, a daughter of a friend of ours was playing, I wanted to just see her play,” said Kindred.

He said it sparked an interest in covering the team.

“So I went to the PotterDome, saw her play, and being a professional sportswriter my entire life, I found it impossible to sit there, and watch a game and not wanna write about it,” said Kindred.

He said he never expected to grow this attached to the team, but said it has become one of his most rewarding opportunities.

“11 years later, I have probably written 500,000 words on that girls basketball team, more than I ever wrote about Muhammad Ali, and probably more fun too,” said Kindred.

Kindred said he wants to continue to cover the Lady Potters for as long as he can.

“You know, they’ve won 4 state championships the last 6 years, so it’s always been fun, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Kindred.

People can watch Kindred’s story on CBS 60 Minutes on Sunday.