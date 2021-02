FILE- This Dec. 13, 2018, file photo shows a sign for a Starbucks Coffee shop in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass. Starbucks says it’s seeing steady recovery as its stores reopen, but it expects the impact of the new coronavirus to last well into the fall. The coffee giant said Tuesday, July 28, 2020 that revenue in its fiscal third quarter plummeted 38% to $4.2 billion. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some coffee drinkers were denied their caffeine fix Thursday, Feb. 25.

Multiple Starbucks locations in the Peoria area were closed because of “delivery disruptions due to inclement weather,” according to Starbucks spokesperson Sara Autio.

The Grand Prairie location is still open.

Stores are expected to resume operations soon. Customers are encouraged to check the Starbucks app for up-to-date store hours.