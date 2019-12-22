Local store decked out for the holidays

KICKAPOO, Ill.– The Kightlinger Antiques and Collectibles store in Kickapoo is all decked out in the Christmas spirit.

The store has over 120,000 ornaments from floor to ceiling and over 50 themed and decorated trees.

Store owner, Jim Kightlinger, says he has turned his shop into a winter wonderland for almost 30 years and plans to continue doing so.

“Christmas is everyone’s bread and butter as far as small business goes, but I think the reaction of people who’ve never been here before is worth it,” said Kightlinger.

The variety of ornaments change every year and travel quite a distance to make to central Illinois.

“When everybody locally is done with Christmas, we go to Atlanta in January and buy it all new again,” said Kightlinger.

Kightlinger says the transformation of the store starts around Labor Day and takes at least 1000 hours to complete.

The Kightlinger’s store is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To find out more about the store find their Facebook page here.