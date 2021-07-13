Local store manager encourages parents to begin purchasing school clothes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the school year approaches, parents and kids are gearing up to go back this fall.

“Really excited for the kids just to be back in the class with their teachers and friends. I know that’s where they thrive and learn the best,” said Emily Winne, a Peoria parent.

WMBD caught up with Winne while she was picking out some sports outfits for her daughter Liza, 7, at Replay, a local kids’ consignment shop. She said she will start shopping for school clothes soon.

“Definitely want to be on top of it. Things seem to be going back to normal, so [I’m] just trying to get everything they might need,” she said.

Karla Dennhardt, owner of S Harris Uniforms in Peoria, said she is preparing for a busy month of sales in August. She said their biggest challenge will be last-minute shoppers, so she recommends getting orders in early.

“When supply chains are more stressed than what they normally would be, it makes it to where more lateness right now is really going to impact delivery and people being able to wear those uniforms the first day of school,” she said.

Parents should also bring their kids with them to try on uniforms to make sure they fit right, she said.

“Honestly, having the child here and being able to try it on is the best way to make sure that your sizes are best for your children,” Dennhardt said.

Andrea Winkler said secondhand is a great option for school clothes, especially because kids are constantly growing. Her daughter Aleena, 5, will be going into first grade this year.

“Buy secondhand. It saves money, it also saves for the environment, [and] you don’t have all this buying new things,” she said.