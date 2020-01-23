Local store owner hopes to fill parts of the grocery gap

PEORIA, Ill. — James Ogle was raised on Peoria’s South Side. He said growing up he watched grocery stores come and go.

He said this negatively impacted the neighborhood, leaving people in the community with the challenging task of getting well-priced groceries from a store that is not too far away.

Ogle and his family decided to open the Garden Street Market at 2623 W. Garden in Peoria.

This is a convenient store that has items you need to make an evening meal or even change a diaper. You can find frozen and canned vegetables, gallons of milk, egg cartons and more.

It’s helpful because we have convenient items we don’t want you to not be able to eat until you go to the grocery store. You can come in here, cook and it’ll last you for a day or two until you can go to the grocery store. James Ogle, Owner of Garden Street Market

Ogle said he and his family hope the shop continues to grow and believes one day they could build an actual grocery store.