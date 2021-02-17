Local students express what season of Lent means to them

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From dust to dust, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a season of fasting before the Easter holiday.

“Anyone can do it, and it’s a really great thing. It can bring anyone closer to God,” said Elizabeth Walters, a student at the Chesterton Academy of the Sacred Heart.

The day is symbolized by many Christians getting their foreheads marked with ashes. Its roots are in the Catholic tradition and extend to other Christian denominations too.

Lent is observed by fasting and can be a time of introspection.

“It’s a really great time to really reflect on what you can do for the world, what you could give up, and how that could bring you closer to God and others and that,” Walters said.

Jessica Shane, a high school student and practicing Catholic, said there are multiple components of the traditional Catholic Lenten season.

“Almsgiving is giving back to others. I guess that’s what I’ve always been taught, and it’s one of the three principles of Lent, going along with prayer and then fasting,” Shane said.

Many also use the season as a time to give something up, like a bad habit. Some answers students at the Chesterton Academy of the Sacred Heart gave included social media, complaining, and electronics.

Lent lasts 40 days and ends the day before Easter