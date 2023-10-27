BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from 10 Central Illinois high schools took part in the 26th annual Youth In Harmony Festival at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA) Thursday.

According to a BCPA news release, more than 200 students took part in a day of rehearsal, which ended with a free concert that showcased performances from the Boys’ and Girls’ choruses, as well as the coaching quartet, Wildfire, and Linc 182, the 2023 Illinois quartet champion.

High School Students from Clinton, Dunlap, El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Heyworth, LeRoy, Morton, Mt. Zion and Peoria Christian were represented at the event.

The event was sponsored by the Sound of Illinois Chorus and Vermillion Valley Show Chorus, with additional support from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, Illinois Arts Council, Young Singers Foundation, Town of Normal and the Illinois District of BHS.