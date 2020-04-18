Local stylist offers free virtual consultations for at-home haircare

Shana Bonner, left, styles the hair of Pho Gibson at Exquisite U hair salon in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. California is the first state to ban job and school discrimination against people for wearing natural hair styles such as braids. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the many business casualties affected by Illinois’ stay-at-home order has been hair salons. People have said this has forced them to not be able to do anything with their hair or style it themselves.

This issue prompted Breona Bynum, co-owner of Everlasting Images Salon, to offer a unique service, virtual hair care consultations.

“I’m giving them advice on the importance of how to shampoo and condition and keep their hair moisturized while they’re at home,” Bynum said.

Bynum said her virtual consultations include both advice and demonstrations on how to care for and style hair. This is a service she said she didn’t know was widely needed.

“A lot of my clients solely depend on me to do their hair,” Bynum said. “They didn’t even have products at home, so I feel like it was important.”

LaShownda Watkins was one of Bynum’s first virtual consultations for her sold out Saturday sessions. Watkins said this service is essential for people like her.

“I’m not a hair person,” Watkins said. “I know nothing about it and I need to know what to do for my own hair because it’s a part of who I am and it’s a part of my identity.”

She said the extra help goes a long way for women with certain hair textures.

“In our community, amongst the Black people, we can’t just wash our hair and just go,” Watkins said. “When you’re natural your hair needs a little bit more attention.”

Bynum said her first session sold out within an hour and a half. She also gave a final thought for those who may be trying to style their hair on their own.

“They should reach out to their stylist or reach out to a stylist that’s willing to help them because YouTube isn’t always the answer,” Bynum said. “I get a lot of clients that need their hair to be fixed because of YouTube.”

She said she’s encouraging women to do what makes them feel great.

“A styled hair can make them feel beautiful at home,” Bynum said.