Local sweet shops prepare for Valentine’s Day orders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and sweet shops around Peoria are preparing.

Janey Scott, the owner of The Nut House in Peoria, located downtown at 311 Main Street, said business has been slow, but she is hoping the holiday will give her a much-needed sales boost.

“We are excited. It’s been really slow here because of the COVID situation and the business shut down here in downtown Peoria. But, Valentine’s Day and Christmas have always been good to us so we are looking forward to seeing our dedicated customers show us some love,” she said.

Scott said there are a plethora of treats available to suit and sweet tooth.

“Fine chocolates are always a hit, and our cashews are probably our number one seller,” she said.

A couple of doors down, Selena Dunne, the Owner of Cookies by Design, said she has about a dozen different flavors of cookies available including chocolate chip, lemon, peanut butter, and snickerdoodle.

For women looking for gifts, she said any of her treats are sure to please that special someone.

Neci’s Sweet Treats & L.M.N Cakes

“People have a hard time buying for men, and men love to eat, so cookies are a great gift,” Dunne said.

Valentine’s day is Sunday and both shop owners said for last-minute shoppers, they will accept orders the same day.

Other local places to can shop this year are: