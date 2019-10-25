Local teacher earns statewide recognition

LEROY, Ill.– Secondary special education and STEAM teacher has been named 2020 Illinois Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the year.

Katie Buckley of LeRoy CUSD #2 earned statewide recognition for giving students the opportunity to engage with real-world problems. In her classroom, students participate in a variety of projects including soil conservation, resource allocation, and sustainability.

“I am so honored to be recognized for this award,” Buckley says. “My goal for my students is to give them an insight into agriculture that goes beyond farming. I try to find ways to incorporate agriculture into high-interest topics such as drones, automated agriculture, and GPS. The job market for agriculture is going to continue to grow and students need to be aware of those careers.”