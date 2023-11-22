EUREKA, Ill (WMBD)- A local family is desperately looking for a kidney for a teen family member.

Bradly Adams, a nineteen-year-old concrete worker, has been on dialysis since April. Adams had received a living donor kidney from a family member when he was two years old.

Now, seventeen years later, he’s in kidney failure again.

“It’s hard to see your kid not be able to live his adult life. He’s 19 he should be out having fun, doing kid stuff!” Bradly’s mother, Sarah Cochran, is hoping for a donor for her son. “There’s so many people in this world that need a kidney transplant, and there’s so many people that could donate. You don’t have to know somebody to donate.”

Kidney’s for Kids Executive Director, Brian Martindale says that life goes on normally after donation. The almost 62-year-old, donated a kidney to a girl ten years ago. “I still run around like a 30-year-old. I still do everything physically that I did with two kidneys, now with one. And that’s what I want to make clear to people. Your life won’t change.”

Martindale provided the following facts. Recovery time after a kidney donation is 1–7 days in the hospital post-surgery and four to six weeks until a full recovery has been made. Insurance pays 100% of the donor’s operation. A living donor kidney functions anywhere from fifteen to twenty years, whereas a deceased donor kidney functions for eight to twelve years.

Through the hardship, Adams’ family says he’s a tough kid. “I do like to try to push, try to live my life normally, but I’m hoping to get a transplant here soon,” said Bradly Adams.

Visit kfork.org for more information on the donation of kidneys. If you would like to be tested, call the University of Chicago 773-702-0620 or the OSF Transplant and Donation line is 309-655-4101.