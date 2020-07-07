Local teens come together to make positive impact on community

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Normal West High School students striving to make a change in the community.

Austin Feaman and Jasmyn Jordan started a donation drive a month ago for three local organizations.

Home Sweet Home Ministries, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Salvation Army.

They dropped off those donations on Tuesday which included things like office supplies, school supplies, toiletries and food.

Feaman said he wasn’t able to participate in the Black Lives Matter protests in June, but he still wanted to do something positive.

“I’ve always wanted to start a charity drive or something and finally able to do that and having a voice and spread that around and get donations feels great,” said Feaman.

The teens couldn’t be happier with how it went.

“I’m grateful for all the support that we’ve gotten with the donations and how everyone is supportive in the community,” said Jordan.

Both Feaman and Jordan say they hope to have more donation drives in the future.