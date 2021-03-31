Local theater sees surge in tickets sales for Godzilla vs. Kong release

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Godzilla vs. Kong hit theaters Wednesday. It’s one of the first Hollywood blockbusters to do so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local movie theater managers said they’re banking on the big release to bring more people back inside to watch it on the big screen.

AMC CLASSIC Grand Prairie 18 employees said Wednesday brought in some of the biggest ticket sales they’ve gotten since the pandemic began in March 2020. They said they had more than 200 pre-sold tickets in the morning and at least two sold-out IMAX shows.

In addition to the movie’s theatrical release, it was also released on the streaming platform HBO MAX.

Customers like Quenton Owen and Taft Ashcraft said although they could’ve watched the movie in their homes, they wanted to experience it at the theaters. They said it felt like a step towards normalcy.

“The theaters are opening up so now’s the time to do it more than anything, you know we’ve been locked up for quite some time now and as long as we’re all being safe, using our masks, and using our social distance guidelines I think it’s fine to come out,” Owen said.”

“This is one of the few movies where I’d be like ‘yeah, no you have to see this in IMAX,” Ashcraft said. “I would recommend it on IMAX even beyond just normal theater.”

Other customers said as the COVID vaccines continue to roll out, they hope to see the movie theater becoming a regular pastime again.