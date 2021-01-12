Local troops activated ahead of presidential inauguration

Aircrew members with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, prepare to depart in a C-130H Hercules aircraft in Peoria, Ill., Aug. 31, 2017. The aircraft and seven Peoria Airmen traveled to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, in support of Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard […]

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Area troops will be deployed to in support of the 59th presidential innaguration.

About 45 Security Forces Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria, the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, and the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base will be activated in addition to approximately 10 Soldiers with the 5th Civil Support Team, based in Bartonville, supporting the District of Columbia National Guard’s 33rd Civil Support Team.

“Supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed.”

Approximately 100 Illinois Army National Guard Military Police Soldiers from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion will support the inauguration.

The battalion is based in Bloomington with subordinate units in Springfield, Freeport, and Fort Sheridan. In addition, a small medical team is being activated to support the Military Police.

Another 30 Airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard will be activated to provide communication, logistics, and religious support.

The Illinois National Guard will assist federal and local agencies to ensure safety and security during the inauguration.