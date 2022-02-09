PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One local bakery won a spot on the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal’s (PETA) top 10 vegan sweet treats in the U.S. list Wednesday.

According to a press release from PETA, Riley’s Vegan Sweets and Eats in Peoria won a spot on the list for its jumbo cinnamon roll.

“With these award-winning cinnamon rolls, Riley’s Vegan Sweets and Eats has rolled a beloved comfort food and kindness to animals into one decadent treat,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “All the eateries on PETA’s list prove that it’s as easy as vegan pie to dish out delicious treats that are also sweet to animals this Valentine’s Day.”

The jumbo cinnamon rolls come in a variety of flavors throughout the year including classic, chocolate, pecan, and pumpkin spice.

